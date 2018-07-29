CVR Refining LP (CVRR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.66

CVR Refining LP (NYSE:CVRR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.66 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. This is a positive change from CVR Refining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

CVR Refining has decreased its dividend by an average of 31.5% annually over the last three years. CVR Refining has a dividend payout ratio of 116.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect CVR Refining to earn $3.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.5%.

Get CVR Refining alerts:

Shares of CVRR opened at $23.70 on Friday. CVR Refining has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.74.

CVR Refining (NYSE:CVRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. CVR Refining had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that CVR Refining will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVRR. Tudor Pickering lowered CVR Refining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CVR Refining from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered CVR Refining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CVR Refining from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised CVR Refining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

CVR Refining Company Profile

CVR Refining, LP operates as an independent petroleum refiner and marketer of transportation fuels in the United States. The company owns and operates a complex full coking medium-sour crude oil refinery in Coffeyville, Kansas; and a complex crude oil refinery in Wynnewood, Oklahoma. It also controls and operates logistics assets, including approximately 570 miles of owned and leased pipelines; approximately 130 crude oil transports; a network of crude oil gathering tank farms; and approximately 6.4 million barrels of owned and leased crude oil storage capacity, as well as approximately 4.6 million barrels of combined refined products and feedstocks storage capacity.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Refining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Refining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.