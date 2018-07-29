CVD Equipment (CVV) Earns Media Sentiment Score of 0.12

Media headlines about CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. CVD Equipment earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the industrial products company an impact score of 48.0770691063571 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of CVD Equipment traded up $0.06, reaching $7.40, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. 119,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,678. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.00 million, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.96. CVD Equipment has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $13.50.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.15 million for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 12.16%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of CVD Equipment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th.

CVD Equipment Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells equipment and process solutions used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, CVD/First Nano and SDC. The company offers chemical vapor deposition systems for use in the research, development, and manufacture of aerospace and medical components, semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial applications; and rapid thermal processing systems for use in implant activation, oxidation, silicide formation, and other processes.

