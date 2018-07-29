Currency Exchange International Corp (CXI) Insider Sells C$113,673.50 in Stock

Currency Exchange International Corp (TSE:CXI) insider Stacey Lynn Prakash sold 3,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.50, for a total transaction of C$113,673.50.

Currency Exchange International opened at C$30.75 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Currency Exchange International Corp has a 12 month low of C$22.50 and a 12 month high of C$31.77.

Currency Exchange International (TSE:CXI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$11.33 million during the quarter.

Currency Exchange International, Corp. provides currency exchange and related products in the United States and Canada. Its services include foreign currency exchange, traveler's cheques, multi-currency prepaid cards, foreign check clearing, issuing foreign bank drafts, and international wire transfers.

