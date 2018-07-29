Currency Exchange International Corp (CXI) Insider Sells C$113,673.50 in Stock

Currency Exchange International Corp (TSE:CXI) insider Stacey Lynn Prakash sold 3,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.50, for a total transaction of C$113,673.50.

Currency Exchange International opened at C$30.75 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Currency Exchange International Corp has a 12 month low of C$22.50 and a 12 month high of C$31.77.

Currency Exchange International (TSE:CXI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$11.33 million during the quarter.

Currency Exchange International Company Profile

Currency Exchange International, Corp. provides currency exchange and related products in the United States and Canada. Its services include foreign currency exchange, traveler's cheques, multi-currency prepaid cards, foreign check clearing, issuing foreign bank drafts, and international wire transfers.

