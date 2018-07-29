Cummins (CMI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 31st. Analysts expect Cummins to post earnings of $3.65 per share for the quarter.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cummins to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cummins alerts:

Shares of Cummins opened at $138.96 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.15. Cummins has a 12-month low of $129.90 and a 12-month high of $194.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.68%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMI. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $168.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $174.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Friday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.52.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.