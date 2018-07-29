Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 42,512 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (VLO)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 219,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 42,512 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $24,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Natixis increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 4,649.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 508,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,141,000 after purchasing an additional 497,449 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,020,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,679,000 after purchasing an additional 421,540 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 3,983.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 424,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,071,000 after purchasing an additional 414,310 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $35,921,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 12,113.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 327,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 324,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

VLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Howard Weil downgraded Valero Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Valero Energy from $122.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $105.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 9th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.29.

Valero Energy opened at $116.35 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $64.22 and a one year high of $126.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.17. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $31.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 6th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.52%.

In related news, insider Joseph W. Gorder sold 85,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.23, for a total value of $10,364,316.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 524,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,629,262.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen M. Waters sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.04, for a total value of $121,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities. It produces conventional and premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel fuels, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels, CARB diesel, other distillates, jet fuels, asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products.

Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.