Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 21,294 Shares of eBay Inc (EBAY)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its holdings in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 4.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 423,865 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 21,294 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $15,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Progressive Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of eBay by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 45,207 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 34,238 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 4,698 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 47,980 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of eBay by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 54,490 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 8,880 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of eBay by 1,757.2% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 88,642 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after buying an additional 83,869 shares during the period. 86.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay opened at $33.81 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24. eBay Inc has a 52-week low of $33.39 and a 52-week high of $46.99.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The e-commerce company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. eBay had a negative net margin of 10.05% and a positive return on equity of 20.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. analysts expect that eBay Inc will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of eBay to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

In other eBay news, VP Brian J. Doerger sold 9,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $352,200.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,478.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen Fisher sold 12,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $464,927.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,261,726.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,787 shares of company stock worth $2,525,285 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms that connect various buyers and sellers worldwide. Its platforms enable sellers to organize and offer their inventory for sale; and buyers to find and purchase it virtually. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps and online ticket platform that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

