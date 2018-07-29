Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 14,171 Shares of Lam Research Co. (LRCX)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,171 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned about 0.07% of Lam Research worth $20,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In other news, insider Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $950,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin B. Anstice sold 25,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.83, for a total transaction of $5,120,617.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $190.02 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $148.26 and a 1-year high of $234.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.42.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.37. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 46.67%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.11 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 17.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LRCX. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Lam Research from $295.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $234.88 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.76.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers thin film deposition products, including SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; ALTUS systems to deposit conformal atomic layer films for tungsten metallization applications; VECTOR plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition (CVD) and atomic layer deposition systems to deposit oxides, nitrides, and carbides for hardmasks, multiple patterning films, anti-reflective layers, multi-layer stack films, and diffusion barriers; and Striker atomic layer deposition systems that deliver conformal dielectric films for spacer-based patterning and liner applications in various advanced memory and logic structures.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.