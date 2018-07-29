Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR) Earns Hold Rating from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a report issued on Friday. They presently have a $118.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. UBS Group lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Raymond James lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.50.

Shares of CFR stock opened at $111.78 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52-week low of $81.09 and a 52-week high of $121.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.31.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 39.06%. The firm had revenue of $322.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Jimmy Stead sold 4,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total transaction of $540,349.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,833.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Graham M. Weston acquired 43,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $114.05 per share, for a total transaction of $4,904,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. Motco increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 850.3% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 1,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 2nd quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 322.6% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. It provides commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction, equipment, inventories and accounts receivable, and acquisition financing; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

