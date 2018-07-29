Cue Biopharma (CUE) Receives Daily News Impact Rating of 0.11

News coverage about Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) has trended somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cue Biopharma earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 45.108215871313 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CUE traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.12. The stock had a trading volume of 93,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,198. Cue Biopharma has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $17.99.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter.

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead drug candidate includes CUE-101, a variant form of the cytokine Interleukin-2 and a T cell antigen to target and activate T cells specific to human papilloma virus related cancers.

