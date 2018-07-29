CT Real Estate Investment Trust (CRT.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on August 15th

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0607 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 30th.

Shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust opened at C$13.54 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$12.50 and a 1-year high of C$15.35.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.75 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CT Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$14.78.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (CT REIT) is a closed-end real estate investment trust. The Trust’s principal objective is to create Unitholder value over the long-term by generating reliable, durable and growing monthly distributions on a tax-efficient basis. The Trust is engaged in the ownership and operation of retail investment properties located in Canada.

