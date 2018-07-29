CSX Co. (CSX) Holdings Increased by RWC Asset Management LLP

RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,217,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 111,107 shares during the period. CSX makes up approximately 3.9% of RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in CSX were worth $77,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in CSX by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 19,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in CSX by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 17,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 19,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in CSX by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 27,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Sapphire Star Partners LP raised its holdings in CSX by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Sapphire Star Partners LP now owns 13,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

In other CSX news, CEO James M. Foote purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.91 per share, with a total value of $299,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CSX opened at $70.27 on Friday, according to Marketbeat . The company has a market cap of $60.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.19. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $47.99 and a twelve month high of $72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. CSX had a net margin of 53.27% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CSX. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Cowen restated a “$69.00” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CSX from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CSX from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “$69.00” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.45.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based transportation services in the United States and Canada. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports agricultural and food products, fertilizers, chemicals, automotive, metals and equipment, minerals, and forest products; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

