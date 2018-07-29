Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (CRR.UN)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0742 per share on Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 30th.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust traded up C$0.04, reaching C$13.07, during trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company had a trading volume of 81,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,519. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$12.56 and a 12 month high of C$14.91.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRR.UN shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.50.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust is a Canada-based unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust invests in income-producing retail, office and mixed use properties in Canada. It owns and operates primarily retail and office real estate assets located in Canada. It owns a portfolio of over 280 investment properties in 10 provinces, comprising approximately 19.1 million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA).

