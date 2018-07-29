Critical Survey: Konami (KNMCY) versus The Competition

Konami (OTCMKTS: KNMCY) is one of 191 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Konami to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Konami and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Konami 12.80% 12.44% 8.85% Konami Competitors -3.72% -54.88% 3.58%

Konami pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Konami pays out 23.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.2% and pay out 42.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Konami shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.0% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.8% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Konami and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Konami 0 0 1 0 3.00 Konami Competitors 1356 6471 12460 548 2.59

Konami currently has a consensus target price of $64.93, suggesting a potential upside of 35.07%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 2.72%. Given Konami’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Konami is more favorable than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Konami has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Konami’s rivals have a beta of -17.19, suggesting that their average share price is 1,819% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Konami and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Konami $2.16 billion $275.48 million 23.92 Konami Competitors $1.78 billion $188.93 million -16.43

Konami has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Konami is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Konami beats its rivals on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

About Konami

Konami Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the digital entertainment business. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Health & Fitness, Gaming & Systems, and Pachislot & Pachinko Machines. The Digital Entertainment segment manufactures and sells digital content and related products, including mobile games, arcade games, card games, and computer and video games. The Health & Fitness segment operates health and fitness clubs, as well as designs, manufactures, and sells fitness machines and health products. The Gaming & Systems segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services gaming machines and casino management systems. The Pachislot & Pachinko Machines segment researches, designs, produces, and sells pachinko slot and pachinko machines. It operates in Japan and other Asia/Oceania countries, the United States, and Europe. The company was formerly known as Konami Corporation and changed its name to Konami Holdings Corporation in October 2015. Konami Holdings Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

