Critical Review: Service Co. International (SCI) versus UniFirst (UNF)

Service Co. International (NYSE: SCI) and UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) are both mid-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Service Co. International alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Service Co. International and UniFirst, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Service Co. International 1 0 4 0 2.60 UniFirst 0 2 1 0 2.33

Service Co. International presently has a consensus target price of $44.50, indicating a potential upside of 18.35%. UniFirst has a consensus target price of $198.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.11%. Given Service Co. International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Service Co. International is more favorable than UniFirst.

Profitability

This table compares Service Co. International and UniFirst’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Service Co. International 14.59% 23.42% 2.50% UniFirst 7.45% 8.21% 6.62%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.5% of Service Co. International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.0% of UniFirst shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Service Co. International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of UniFirst shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Service Co. International pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. UniFirst pays an annual dividend of $0.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Service Co. International pays out 43.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. UniFirst pays out 8.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Service Co. International has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Service Co. International is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Service Co. International and UniFirst’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Service Co. International $3.10 billion 2.23 $546.66 million $1.55 24.26 UniFirst $1.59 billion 2.22 $70.19 million $5.28 35.01

Service Co. International has higher revenue and earnings than UniFirst. Service Co. International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UniFirst, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Service Co. International has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UniFirst has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Service Co. International beats UniFirst on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services relating to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services. In addition, it offers funeral merchandise, including burial caskets and related accessories, urns and other cremation receptacles, outer burial containers, flowers, on-line and video tributes, stationery products, casket and cremation memorialization products, and other ancillary merchandise. Further, the company's cemeteries provide cemetery property interment rights, including developed lots, lawn crypts, mausoleum spaces, niches, and other cremation memorialization and interment options; and sells cemetery merchandise and services, including memorial markers and bases, outer burial containers, flowers and floral placements, graveside services, merchandise installations, and interments, as well as offers preneed cemetery merchandise and services. Service Corporation International offers its products and services under the Dignity Memorial, Dignity Planning, National Cremation Society, Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services, Funeraria del Angel, Making Everlasting Memories, Neptune Society, and Trident Society brands. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated 1,488 funeral service locations; and 473 cemeteries, including 281 funeral service/cemetery combination locations covering 45 states, 8 Canadian provinces, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through US Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. The company designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments. It also rents and sells industrial wiping products, floor mats, facility service products, and dry and wet mops; restroom and cleaning supplies comprising air fresheners, paper products, and hand soaps; and other textile products. In addition, the company provides first aid cabinet services and other safety supplies; decontaminates and cleans work clothes, and other items that might expose to radioactive materials; and services special cleanroom protective wear and facilities. Further, it offers a range of garment service options, including full-service rental programs in which garments are cleaned and serviced; lease programs in which garments are cleaned and maintained by individual employees; and purchase programs to buy garments and related items directly. The company serves automobile service centers and dealers, delivery services, food and general merchandise retailers, food processors and service operations, light manufacturers, maintenance facilities, restaurants, service companies, soft and durable goods wholesalers, transportation companies, government agencies, research and development laboratories, high technology companies, and utilities operating nuclear reactors, as well as others who require employee clothing for image, identification, protection, or utility purposes. UniFirst Corporation was founded in 1936 and is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.