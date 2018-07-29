Critical Contrast: Rev Group (REVG) versus Federal Signal (FSS)

Rev Group (NYSE: REVG) and Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Rev Group and Federal Signal, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rev Group 0 4 3 0 2.43 Federal Signal 0 1 1 0 2.50

Rev Group currently has a consensus target price of $25.83, suggesting a potential upside of 55.44%. Given Rev Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Rev Group is more favorable than Federal Signal.

Risk and Volatility

Rev Group has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Federal Signal has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.2% of Rev Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.3% of Federal Signal shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Rev Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Federal Signal shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rev Group and Federal Signal’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rev Group $2.27 billion 0.47 $31.37 million $0.94 17.68 Federal Signal $898.50 million 1.59 $61.60 million $0.85 27.98

Federal Signal has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rev Group. Rev Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Federal Signal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Rev Group and Federal Signal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rev Group 2.28% 12.84% 5.66% Federal Signal 6.93% 12.83% 5.67%

Dividends

Rev Group pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Federal Signal pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Rev Group pays out 63.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Federal Signal pays out 37.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

About Rev Group

REV Group, Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipal fire departments, EMS providers, and private fleets through dealers. The Commercial segment provides transit and shuttle buses, school buses, mobility vans, and other specialty vehicles, including sweepers and terminal trucks. The segment sells its products directly, as well as through dealers to municipalities, schools, and commercial and industrial customers. The Recreation segment offers motorized recreational vehicles and luxury buses. This segment sells its vehicles through dealer to brand-loyal customers and fleet owners. The company also provides aftermarket parts and services. REV Group, Inc. was formerly known as Allied Specialty Vehicles, Inc. and changed its name to REV Group, Inc. in November 2015. The company is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group. The Environmental Solutions Group segment offers a range of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner and vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment under the Elgin, Vactor, Guzzler, Westech, and Jetstream brand names. Is also manufactures dump truck bodies and trailers for maintenance and infrastructure end-markets under the Ox Bodies, Crysteel, J-Craft, Duraclass, Rugby, and Travis brand names. In addition, this segment engages in the sale of parts, service and repair, equipment rental, and training activities under the FS Solutions brand. The Safety and Security Systems Group segment provides systems and products for campus and community alerting, emergency vehicles, first responder interoperable communications, and industrial communications, as well as command and municipal networked security. Its products include vehicle lightbars and sirens, public warning sirens, general alarm systems, public address systems, and public safety software. This segment sells its products under the Federal Signal, Federal Signal VAMA, and Victor brand names. The company sells its products through wholesaler, distributor, independent manufacturer representative, original equipment manufacturer, and direct sales force, as well as independent foreign distributor. Federal Signal Corporation was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois.

