Critical Analysis: TRIPLEPOINT VEN/COM (TPVG) vs. Safeguard Scientifics (SFE)

TRIPLEPOINT VEN/COM (NYSE: TPVG) and Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Get TRIPLEPOINT VEN/COM alerts:

This table compares TRIPLEPOINT VEN/COM and Safeguard Scientifics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TRIPLEPOINT VEN/COM $51.51 million 4.60 $19.22 million $1.61 8.29 Safeguard Scientifics N/A N/A -$88.57 million ($4.34) -2.65

TRIPLEPOINT VEN/COM has higher revenue and earnings than Safeguard Scientifics. Safeguard Scientifics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TRIPLEPOINT VEN/COM, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

TRIPLEPOINT VEN/COM has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Safeguard Scientifics has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for TRIPLEPOINT VEN/COM and Safeguard Scientifics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TRIPLEPOINT VEN/COM 0 2 1 0 2.33 Safeguard Scientifics 0 2 1 0 2.33

TRIPLEPOINT VEN/COM presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.87%. Safeguard Scientifics has a consensus price target of $19.83, indicating a potential upside of 72.46%. Given Safeguard Scientifics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Safeguard Scientifics is more favorable than TRIPLEPOINT VEN/COM.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.4% of TRIPLEPOINT VEN/COM shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.8% of Safeguard Scientifics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of TRIPLEPOINT VEN/COM shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Safeguard Scientifics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

TRIPLEPOINT VEN/COM pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.8%. Safeguard Scientifics does not pay a dividend. TRIPLEPOINT VEN/COM pays out 89.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares TRIPLEPOINT VEN/COM and Safeguard Scientifics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TRIPLEPOINT VEN/COM 46.95% 10.77% 5.09% Safeguard Scientifics N/A -79.64% -37.89%

Summary

TRIPLEPOINT VEN/COM beats Safeguard Scientifics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TRIPLEPOINT VEN/COM

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize its total return to stockholders primarily in the form of current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation by primarily lending with warrants to venture growth stage companies focused in technology, life sciences and other high growth industries, which are backed by TriplePoint Capital LLC’s (TPC) select group of venture capital investors. The Company targets investment opportunities in venture growth stage companies backed by venture capital investors. The Company originates and invests primarily in loans that have a secured collateral position and are used by venture growth stage companies to finance their continued expansion and growth, equipment financings and, on a select basis, revolving loans. The Company is managed by TPVG Advisers LLC.

About Safeguard Scientifics

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings in Fintech sector. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round. The firm prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, financial services, and healthcare sector. Within the technology sector, it invests in software as a service, adtech / digital media, Internet of Everything, enhanced security, predictive analytics, machine learning, artificial intelligence, enterprise software, technology enabled services, internet/new media, financial technology, cloud, mobile, social, big data, in memory, and selected business services with capital requirements of up to $25 million. Within healthcare sector, the firm invests in molecular and point-of-care diagnostics, medical devices, regenerative medicine, medical technology, digital health, healthcare technology, specialty pharmaceuticals, and selected healthcare services. It invests throughout the United States with a focus on Mid-Atlantic region, and Southeastern Canada. The firm primarily invests between $5 million and $25 million in growth equity financing and between $5 million and $10 million in early-stage financing. It typically invests in the capital structures including owner financed and bootstrapped companies, corporate division or business unit, and venture capital-backed seeking a growth partner. The firm prefers to be the largest shareholder in its portfolio companies, with ownership in the range of 20 percent to 50 percent. However, it may occasionally take a majority or smaller stake in its portfolio companies. It prefers to invest in companies having proprietary technology and intellectual property. The firm prefers to take a Board seat in its portfolio companies. The company was founded in 1953 as Lancaster Corporation and changed its name to Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. in 1981. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania with an additional office in Weston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for TRIPLEPOINT VEN/COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRIPLEPOINT VEN/COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.