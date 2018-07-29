Critical Analysis: Aramark (ARMK) & Del Taco Restaurants (TACO)

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) and Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.5% of Aramark shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.5% of Del Taco Restaurants shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Aramark shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of Del Taco Restaurants shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Aramark and Del Taco Restaurants, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aramark 0 2 4 0 2.67 Del Taco Restaurants 0 1 6 0 2.86

Aramark currently has a consensus price target of $47.33, suggesting a potential upside of 17.22%. Del Taco Restaurants has a consensus price target of $16.64, suggesting a potential upside of 29.52%. Given Del Taco Restaurants’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Del Taco Restaurants is more favorable than Aramark.

Dividends

Aramark pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Del Taco Restaurants does not pay a dividend. Aramark pays out 23.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Aramark has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Aramark has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Del Taco Restaurants has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aramark and Del Taco Restaurants’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aramark $14.60 billion 0.68 $373.92 million $1.77 22.81 Del Taco Restaurants $471.46 million 1.05 $49.87 million $0.52 24.71

Aramark has higher revenue and earnings than Del Taco Restaurants. Aramark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Del Taco Restaurants, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Aramark and Del Taco Restaurants’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aramark 3.29% 17.96% 3.86% Del Taco Restaurants 9.79% 4.88% 2.69%

Summary

Aramark beats Del Taco Restaurants on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Food and Support Services North America, Food and Support Services International, Uniform and Career Apparel. It offers managed services include dining, catering, food service management, convenience-oriented retail operations, grounds and facilities maintenance, custodial, energy and construction management, and capital project management. The company also provides non-clinical support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, and procurement services; and facilities services comprising clinical equipment maintenance, environmental, plant operations, energy and supply chain management, and purchasing. In addition, it offers on-site restaurants, catering, convenience stores, and executive dining services; beverage and vending services; and facility management services comprising housekeeping, plant operations and maintenance, energy management, grounds keeping, landscaping, transportation, capital program management and commissioning, and other facility consulting services. Further, the company provides facility and business support services banquet and catering, retail and merchandise sales, recreational and lodging, and facility management services for sports, entertainment, and recreational facilities. Additionally, it offers correctional food, and food and facilities management services for parks; and operates commissaries, laundry facilities, and property rooms. It also rents, sells, cleans, maintains, and delivers uniform and career apparel, and other textile items; and provides other garments and work clothes, as well as ancillary items. The company was formerly known as ARAMARK Holdings Corporation and changed its name to Aramark in May 2014. Aramark was founded in 1959 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of January 2, 2018, it operated 312 company-operated and 252 franchise-operated Del Taco restaurants located in 14 states, including 1 franchise-operated unit in Guam. Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, California.

