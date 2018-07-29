Credit Suisse Group (CS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 31st.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). Credit Suisse Group had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Credit Suisse Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Credit Suisse Group opened at $15.69 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. Credit Suisse Group has a 1-year low of $14.37 and a 1-year high of $19.98. The company has a market capitalization of $40.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 1.37.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, Investment Banking & Capital Markets, and Strategic Resolution Unit. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

