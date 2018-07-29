Credit Suisse Group Boosts Drax Group (DRX) Price Target to GBX 410

Drax Group (LON:DRX) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 350 ($4.63) to GBX 410 ($5.43) in a research note released on Thursday morning. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DRX. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Drax Group from GBX 400 ($5.29) to GBX 370 ($4.90) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Drax Group to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 344.44 ($4.56).

Shares of LON:DRX opened at GBX 354.60 ($4.69) on Thursday. Drax Group has a 12 month low of GBX 218 ($2.89) and a 12 month high of GBX 368.70 ($4.88).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.60 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%.

About Drax Group

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Generation, Biomass Supply, and Retail. The company owns and operates Drax Power Station that produces electricity from biomass located in Selby, North Yorkshire.

