Creative Planning Sells 1,572 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

Creative Planning reduced its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 5.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 297.6% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $216,000. Green Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $238,000. SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $275,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $51.10 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $45.22 and a one year high of $54.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 27th were issued a $0.4056 dividend. This is a positive change from Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 26th.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.