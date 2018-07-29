Creative Planning Boosts Position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN)

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,719 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SUPN. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 4,144.2% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,617,365 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,257 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 233.6% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 595,096 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,617,000 after purchasing an additional 416,696 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 166.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 461,586 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,140,000 after purchasing an additional 288,059 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,071,947 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $323,898,000 after purchasing an additional 169,717 shares during the period. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $7,761,000. Institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals opened at $53.45 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.30 and a fifty-two week high of $61.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.42 and a beta of 1.06.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The company had revenue of $90.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, VP Stefan K.F. Schwabe sold 60,000 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total value of $3,263,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,785.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 7,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $455,793.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,793.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,166,000 in the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy.

