Cranswick plc (CWK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,112.50 ($41.20).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cranswick in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Cranswick to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating on shares of Cranswick in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd.

In other Cranswick news, insider Jim Brisby sold 16,578 shares of Cranswick stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,264 ($43.20), for a total transaction of £541,105.92 ($716,222.26). Also, insider Adam Couch sold 13,500 shares of Cranswick stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,412 ($45.16), for a total transaction of £460,620 ($609,688.95).

Shares of Cranswick opened at GBX 3,304 ($43.73) on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Cranswick has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,355 ($31.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,497.81 ($46.30).

Cranswick (LON:CWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The company reported GBX 145 ($1.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 143.60 ($1.90) by GBX 1.40 ($0.02). Cranswick had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 16.34%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 19th will be issued a GBX 38.60 ($0.51) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Cranswick’s previous dividend of $15.10.

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, handmade pastries, and British charcuteries.

