Cowen Reiterates Outperform Rating for Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

Cowen reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.
AMD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.68.
AMD opened at $18.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.66. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $9.04 and a one year high of $19.88. The stock has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 55.71, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 2.82.
In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $688,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 693,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,645,367.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 113,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total value of $1,491,639.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 521,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,857,135.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,261,341 shares of company stock worth $19,100,539 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,212 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 6,783 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 241,105 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 77,617 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 9,680 shares in the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The company's products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.
