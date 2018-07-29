Cowen Reiterates Outperform Rating for Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

Cowen reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

AMD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.68.

AMD opened at $18.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.66. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $9.04 and a one year high of $19.88. The stock has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 55.71, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 2.82.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 52.84% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $688,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 693,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,645,367.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 113,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total value of $1,491,639.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 521,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,857,135.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,261,341 shares of company stock worth $19,100,539 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,212 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 6,783 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 241,105 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 77,617 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 9,680 shares in the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The company's products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

