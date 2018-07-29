Cowen Reiterates “Hold” Rating for ImmunoGen (IMGN)

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Cowen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IMGN. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $5.00 price objective on ImmunoGen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 8th. HC Wainwright set a $18.00 target price on ImmunoGen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine cut ImmunoGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut ImmunoGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.42.

Shares of ImmunoGen opened at $9.80 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.06, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.73. ImmunoGen has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $13.41.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that ImmunoGen will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ImmunoGen news, CFO David Brannon Johnston sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $110,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMGN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ImmunoGen by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,470,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996,116 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 955,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 70,643 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,093,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,008,000 after purchasing an additional 568,900 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,724,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,805,000. 78.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, as well as coltuximab ravtansine, a CD19-targeting ADC, which is in Phase II trial for DLBCL.

