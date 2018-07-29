Cowen Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Echo Global Logistics (ECHO)

Cowen restated their outperform rating on shares of Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $42.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $40.00.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ECHO. ValuEngine raised Echo Global Logistics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Echo Global Logistics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Echo Global Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut Echo Global Logistics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a research note on Friday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.67.
Shares of Echo Global Logistics traded up $0.40, reaching $32.40, during trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 629,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,653. Echo Global Logistics has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $33.35. The stock has a market cap of $919.22 million, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
In other news, insider Peter Rogers sold 4,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $136,155.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,263.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David B. Menzel sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $1,396,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 217,334 shares in the company, valued at $6,067,965.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 199,301 shares of company stock worth $5,873,299. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECHO. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 820.8% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 4,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the second quarter valued at $182,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 392.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 7,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Echo Global Logistics Company Profile
Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It uses a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs. The company offers services in various transportation modes, such as truckload, less-than truckload, small parcel, inter-modal, domestic air, and expedited and international.
