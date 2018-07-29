Cowen Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Echo Global Logistics (ECHO)

Cowen restated their outperform rating on shares of Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $42.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $40.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ECHO. ValuEngine raised Echo Global Logistics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Echo Global Logistics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Echo Global Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut Echo Global Logistics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a research note on Friday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.67.

Shares of Echo Global Logistics traded up $0.40, reaching $32.40, during trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 629,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,653. Echo Global Logistics has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $33.35. The stock has a market cap of $919.22 million, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $635.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Echo Global Logistics will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Peter Rogers sold 4,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $136,155.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,263.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David B. Menzel sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $1,396,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 217,334 shares in the company, valued at $6,067,965.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 199,301 shares of company stock worth $5,873,299. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECHO. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 820.8% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 4,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the second quarter valued at $182,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 392.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 7,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It uses a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs. The company offers services in various transportation modes, such as truckload, less-than truckload, small parcel, inter-modal, domestic air, and expedited and international.

