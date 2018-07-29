Cowen Lowers Lam Research (LRCX) Price Target to $250.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Cowen from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.57% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $234.88 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 14th. BidaskClub raised Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $203.77 price target (down from $235.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Lam Research from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $12.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $190.02. 8,073,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,321,096. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $148.26 and a 52-week high of $234.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.42.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.37. Lam Research had a return on equity of 46.67% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Lam Research will post 17.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Martin B. Anstice sold 25,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.83, for a total value of $5,120,617.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $950,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 38,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,684,000 after purchasing an additional 21,842 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 102.9% in the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter worth approximately $4,687,000. Finally, Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.7% in the first quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 16,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers thin film deposition products, including SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; ALTUS systems to deposit conformal atomic layer films for tungsten metallization applications; VECTOR plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition (CVD) and atomic layer deposition systems to deposit oxides, nitrides, and carbides for hardmasks, multiple patterning films, anti-reflective layers, multi-layer stack films, and diffusion barriers; and Striker atomic layer deposition systems that deliver conformal dielectric films for spacer-based patterning and liner applications in various advanced memory and logic structures.

