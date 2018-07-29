Covanta (CVA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Covanta (NYSE:CVA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Covanta Holding Corporation is an internationally recognized owner and operator of large-scale Energy-from-Waste and renewable energy projects and a recipient of the Energy Innovator Award from the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy. Covanta’s Energy-from-Waste facilities provide communities with an environmentally sound solution to their solid waste disposal needs by using that municipal solid waste to generate clean, renewable energy. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Covanta from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Covanta currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.57.

CVA stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,572,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,942. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. Covanta has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $17.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.95, a PEG ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 0.71.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The energy company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. Covanta had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Covanta will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. Covanta’s payout ratio is currently -270.27%.

In other news, insider Stephen J. Jones acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.20 per share, for a total transaction of $228,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 241,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,664,066.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul E. Stauder sold 2,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $36,130.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,025 shares in the company, valued at $685,029. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVA. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Covanta during the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Covanta during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Covanta during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Covanta during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Covanta during the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

