County Bancorp (ICBK) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

ICBK has been the subject of several other research reports. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of County Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded County Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. County Bancorp presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of County Bancorp opened at $25.60 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.47 million, a PE ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.34. County Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.36 and a fifty-two week high of $33.94.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 million. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 20.40%. equities analysts anticipate that County Bancorp will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Timothy J. Schneider sold 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $31,695.30. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 110,882 shares in the company, valued at $3,003,793.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Timothy J. Schneider sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total value of $27,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 116,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,265,683.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,065 shares of company stock valued at $639,300. Insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 7,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 68.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 11,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of banking and related financial services to individuals, businesses, and industries in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

