Costco Wholesale (COST) Downgraded by Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett cut shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $191.42 to $188.91 in a research note on Monday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale to $213.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $204.61.

Costco Wholesale opened at $219.65 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. The firm has a market cap of $96.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.95. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $150.06 and a fifty-two week high of $224.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The retailer reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.89 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 24.67%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.22, for a total value of $3,288,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,417,089.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.67, for a total transaction of $1,432,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,993.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,491 shares of company stock valued at $8,688,497 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COST. HC Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $856,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,250,000. HPM Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 29,020 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA now owns 87,537 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,293,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 20,130 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

