Costco Wholesale (COST) Downgraded by Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett cut shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $191.42 to $188.91 in a research note on Monday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale to $213.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $204.61.
Costco Wholesale opened at $219.65 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. The firm has a market cap of $96.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.95. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $150.06 and a fifty-two week high of $224.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.47.
In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.22, for a total value of $3,288,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,417,089.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.67, for a total transaction of $1,432,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,993.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,491 shares of company stock valued at $8,688,497 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COST. HC Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $856,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,250,000. HPM Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 29,020 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA now owns 87,537 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,293,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 20,130 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.
Costco Wholesale Company Profile
Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.
