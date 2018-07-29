Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Corporate Office Properties Trust is a fully-integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust that focuses principally on the ownership, management, leasing, acquisition and development of suburban office buildings located in select submarkets in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States. Corporate Office Properties operates three real estate service companies: Corporate Development Services, Corporate Office Services and Corporate Management Services. “

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on OFC. ValuEngine raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a $28.83 rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Friday, April 20th. They issued a market perform rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust traded up $0.84, reaching $29.89, on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,507,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,844. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $24.55 and a 1 year high of $34.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.67.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $146.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.19%.

In related news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 2,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $66,938.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,458 shares in the company, valued at $92,294.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 15.0% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 882,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,574,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 101.6% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 15,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 10.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the first quarter worth $252,000.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (?IT?) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (?Defense/IT Locations?).

Featured Story: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.