Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Takes $2.49 Million Position in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (PICB)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 64,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $172,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $282,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $424,000. Crabel Capital Management LLC raised its position in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 26.2% during the first quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC now owns 17,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,431,000.

Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF opened at $26.21 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.86 and a 12 month high of $28.77.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 24th will be issued a $0.0349 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%.

Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF Profile

PowerShares International Corporate Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P International Corporate Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

