Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $2.65 Million Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 11,392.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 306,469 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned 1.34% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $2,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the second quarter worth about $394,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the second quarter worth about $141,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the second quarter worth about $121,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the second quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the second quarter worth about $218,000.

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF opened at $117.34 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $104.82 and a 52-week high of $125.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were given a $1.0156 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Utilities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

