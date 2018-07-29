Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (IEI)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (BMV:IEI) by 9,762.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283,896 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned 0.45% of iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasry Bnd Fd worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasry Bnd Fd in the first quarter valued at $218,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasry Bnd Fd in the first quarter valued at $231,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasry Bnd Fd in the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasry Bnd Fd in the first quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasry Bnd Fd in the first quarter valued at $276,000.

Shares of BMV IEI opened at $119.46 on Friday. iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasry Bnd Fd has a one year low of $1,994.28 and a one year high of $2,480.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were paid a $0.1928 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%.

