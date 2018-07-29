CoreSite Realty (COR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Coresite Realty Corporation provides data center products and interconnection services. The data centers include ample and redundant power and advanced cooling and security systems, and many are points of dense network interconnection. The company’s data centers are located in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay and northern Virginia areas, Chicago, Boston, New York City, and Miami. It serves telecommunications carriers, content and media entertainment providers, cloud providers, enterprise customers, financial and educational institutions, and government agencies. CoreSite Realty Corporation is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on COR. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Friday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

CoreSite Realty opened at $115.04 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. CoreSite Realty has a 52 week low of $89.76 and a 52 week high of $120.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.41.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.67). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $136.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. CoreSite Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Juan Font sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.98, for a total transaction of $129,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,412.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Derek Mccandless sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total transaction of $696,605.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,555,257.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,860. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $956,000. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 67,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,663,000 after acquiring an additional 12,329 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 145,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $634,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,250 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

