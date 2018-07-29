Cooper Companies Inc (COO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $654.41 Million

Analysts forecast that Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) will report $654.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Cooper Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $648.00 million to $662.00 million. Cooper Companies reported sales of $556.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Cooper Companies will report full year sales of $2.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.69 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cooper Companies.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The medical device company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.02. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $631.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Oppenheimer set a $265.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.36.

Shares of NYSE COO traded down $1.53 on Tuesday, reaching $253.99. 234,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,302. Cooper Companies has a 12 month low of $216.47 and a 12 month high of $260.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.62%.

In related news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.33, for a total value of $100,761.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Allan E. Rubenstein sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $235,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,073.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,077 shares of company stock worth $2,390,836 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 4.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 5,143 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,239 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,614 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,946,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 912 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

