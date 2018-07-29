Contrasting Navios Maritime (NM) and Euronav (EURN)

Navios Maritime (NYSE: NM) and Euronav (NYSE:EURN) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Navios Maritime and Euronav’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navios Maritime -33.99% -16.02% -3.95% Euronav -16.10% -5.18% -3.30%

19.9% of Navios Maritime shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.4% of Euronav shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Navios Maritime and Euronav, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navios Maritime 1 0 2 0 2.33 Euronav 0 3 3 0 2.50

Navios Maritime presently has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 135.29%. Euronav has a consensus target price of $9.45, suggesting a potential upside of 11.83%. Given Navios Maritime’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Navios Maritime is more favorable than Euronav.

Dividends

Euronav pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Navios Maritime does not pay a dividend. Euronav pays out -66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Navios Maritime and Euronav’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navios Maritime $463.05 million 0.22 -$165.91 million ($1.01) -0.84 Euronav $513.37 million 2.62 $1.38 million ($0.09) -93.89

Euronav has higher revenue and earnings than Navios Maritime. Euronav is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Navios Maritime, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Navios Maritime has a beta of 2.71, indicating that its share price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Euronav has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Euronav beats Navios Maritime on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Navios Maritime Company Profile

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. The company focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. It operates through two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business. The Dry Bulk Vessel Operations segment engages in the transportation and handling of bulk cargoes through the ownership, operation, and trading of vessels, freight, and forward freight agreements. This segment charters its vessels to trading houses, producers, and government-owned entities. The Logistics Business segment operates ports and transfer station terminals, as well as upriver transport facilities in the Hidrovia region; and handles vessels, barges, and push boats. This segment provides its integrated transportation, storage, and related services through its port facilities, fleet of dry and liquid cargo barges, and product tankers to mineral and grain commodity providers, as well as to users of refined petroleum products. The company's fleet consists of 71 vessels totaling 7.2 million deadweight tons. Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. is based in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of March 19, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of 53 vessels, including 28 very large crude carriers, 1 V-Plus vessel, 22 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 4 Suezmax vessels under construction. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

