Contrasting Lydall (LDL) and QF Liquidation (QTWWQ)

Lydall (NYSE: LDL) and QF Liquidation (OTCMKTS:QTWWQ) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.6% of Lydall shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Lydall shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of QF Liquidation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Lydall and QF Liquidation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lydall 6.67% 13.75% 8.30% QF Liquidation N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lydall and QF Liquidation’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lydall $698.44 million 1.12 $49.31 million $2.80 16.11 QF Liquidation N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Lydall has higher revenue and earnings than QF Liquidation.

Volatility & Risk

Lydall has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QF Liquidation has a beta of 3.48, suggesting that its share price is 248% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Lydall and QF Liquidation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lydall 0 0 2 0 3.00 QF Liquidation 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lydall presently has a consensus price target of $59.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.82%. Given Lydall’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Lydall is more favorable than QF Liquidation.

Summary

Lydall beats QF Liquidation on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lydall

Lydall, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments. The Performance Materials segment offers filtration media solutions for air, fluid power, and industrial applications, such as clean-space, commercial, HVAC, power generation, and industrial processes. This segment also provides non-woven veils, papers, mats, and specialty composites for the building products, appliances, and energy and industrial markets; and life sciences filtration products for biopharmaceutical pre-filtration and clarification, diagnostic and analytical testing, respiratory protection, water filtration, and high purity process filtration. The Technical Nonwovens segment offers nonwoven rolled-good felt media and filter bags used primarily in industrial air and liquid filtration applications. The Thermal Acoustical Solutions segment provides engineered products for the transportation sector to thermally shield sensitive components from high heat, improve exhaust gas treatment, and lower harmful emissions, as well as assist in the reduction of powertrain and road noise. Its products are used in the tunnel, fuel tank, rear muffler, and spare tire applications, as well as outer dash, powertrain, catalytic converter, turbo charger, and manifolds of cars, trucks, SUVs, heavy duty trucks, and recreational vehicles. This segment also offers thermal and acoustical insulating solutions comprising organic and inorganic fiber composites for the automotive and truck markets. The company markets its products to original equipment manufacturers and tier-one suppliers through internal sales force and distribution network. Lydall, Inc. was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Manchester, Connecticut.

About QF Liquidation

Quantum Fuel Systems Technologies Worldwide, Inc. develops, produces, and sells compressed natural gas fuel storage tanks and packaged fuel storage systems for heavy, medium, and light-duty trucks; and passenger vehicles in the United States, Canada, Germany, Australia, India, the United Kingdom, Spain, and Taiwan. Its products include high pressure gaseous fuel tanks, packaged fuel system modules, gaseous fuel electronic vehicle control systems and software, hybrid control and motor control software systems, inverters and motors, and engines/generators and fuel cell power. The company also designs, develops, engineers, and validates fuel storage systems for natural gas vehicle applications ranging from passenger vehicles to heavy duty trucks; and integrates electric motors, inverters, generators, and electronic vehicle control components into hybrid and plug-in electric vehicles. In addition, it provides component, subsystem, and system testing and validation services; certification and compliance; and production engineering and manufacturing process development services. Further, the company offers vehicle level assembly services; technical training services; and service procedures, diagnostics, tools, and repair/maintenance programs for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Its customers include OEMs, aftermarket and OEM truck integrators, fleets, material science companies, and other governmental entities and agencies. Quantum Fuel Systems Technologies Worldwide, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, California. On March 22, 2016, Quantum Fuel Systems Technologies Worldwide Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Central District of California.

