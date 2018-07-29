Contrasting DCP Midstream (DCP) & Southcross Energy Partners (SXE)

DCP Midstream (NYSE: DCP) and Southcross Energy Partners (NYSE:SXE) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

DCP Midstream has a beta of 2.22, suggesting that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southcross Energy Partners has a beta of 4.25, suggesting that its stock price is 325% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares DCP Midstream and Southcross Energy Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DCP Midstream $8.46 billion 0.74 $229.00 million $0.53 82.21 Southcross Energy Partners $665.95 million 0.09 -$67.59 million ($0.84) -0.93

DCP Midstream has higher revenue and earnings than Southcross Energy Partners. Southcross Energy Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DCP Midstream, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for DCP Midstream and Southcross Energy Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DCP Midstream 2 5 5 0 2.25 Southcross Energy Partners 0 1 0 0 2.00

DCP Midstream currently has a consensus price target of $39.73, suggesting a potential downside of 8.82%. Given DCP Midstream’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe DCP Midstream is more favorable than Southcross Energy Partners.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.4% of DCP Midstream shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.6% of Southcross Energy Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of DCP Midstream shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.8% of Southcross Energy Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares DCP Midstream and Southcross Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DCP Midstream 2.24% 3.08% 1.57% Southcross Energy Partners -10.35% -13.59% -6.21%

Dividends

DCP Midstream pays an annual dividend of $3.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. Southcross Energy Partners does not pay a dividend. DCP Midstream pays out 588.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Southcross Energy Partners has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Summary

DCP Midstream beats Southcross Energy Partners on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, and processing natural gas; producing and fractionating natural gas liquids (NGLs); and recovering condensate. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and NGLs; fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics. As of February 13, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 60 plants and 63,000 miles of natural gas and NGLs pipelines with operations in 17 states. The company serves petrochemical and refining companies, and retail propane distributors. DCP Midstream GP, LP serves as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as DCP Midstream Partners, LP and changed its name to DCP Midstream, LP in January 2017. DCP Midstream, LP was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Southcross Energy Partners

Southcross Energy Partners, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides natural gas gathering, processing, treating, compression, and transportation services in the United States. The company also offers natural gas liquid (NGL) fractionation and transportation services. In addition, it supplies natural gas to industrial, commercial, and power generation customers, as well as local distribution companies. The company operates 2 gas processing plants, 1 fractionation plant, and gathering and transportation pipelines in South Texas, Mississippi, and Alabama. Southcross Energy Partners GP, LLC operates as a general partner of Southcross Energy Partners, L.P. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Southcross Energy Partners, L.P. is a subsidiary of Southcross Holdings LP.

