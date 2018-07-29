Conning Inc. Trims Holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B (FOX)

Conning Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B (NASDAQ:FOX) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FOX. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Ffcm LLC bought a new stake in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B during the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B by 5,210.7% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 16,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 16,518 shares during the last quarter. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FOX opened at $44.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.05. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B has a 52 week low of $24.30 and a 52 week high of $49.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 1.26.

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B (NASDAQ:FOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FOX. BidaskClub lowered shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

About Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments.

