Conning Inc. Has $498,000 Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)

Conning Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZBH. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth $111,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8,836.9% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 127,887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 126,456 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 100.0% during the first quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $126.20 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $104.28 and a twelve month high of $129.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 11.96%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Tony W. Collins sold 1,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $155,250.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Katarzyna Mazur-Hofsaess sold 8,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total value of $995,791.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,447 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,033.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZBH shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.58.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

