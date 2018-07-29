Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $4.26 Million Position in El Paso Electric (EE)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its stake in shares of El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.18% of El Paso Electric worth $4,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of El Paso Electric by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,499,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,452,000 after purchasing an additional 72,205 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in El Paso Electric by 45.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,016,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,843,000 after buying an additional 319,407 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in El Paso Electric by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 996,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,845,000 after buying an additional 7,435 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in El Paso Electric by 11.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 477,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,361,000 after buying an additional 50,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its stake in El Paso Electric by 1.8% in the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 439,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,982,000 after buying an additional 7,951 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of El Paso Electric opened at $61.15 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.42. El Paso Electric has a fifty-two week low of $48.05 and a fifty-two week high of $62.05.

El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $175.71 million during the quarter. El Paso Electric had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 8.20%. research analysts anticipate that El Paso Electric will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. El Paso Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.50%.

EE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded El Paso Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded El Paso Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of El Paso Electric in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of El Paso Electric in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Williams Capital cut El Paso Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. El Paso Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

About El Paso Electric

El Paso Electric Company, a public utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in west Texas and southern New Mexico. It generates electricity through nuclear fuel, natural gas, and coal, as well as solar photovoltaic panels and wind turbines with a generating capability of approximately 2,082 megawatts.

