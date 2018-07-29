Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires New Holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 151,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KLIC. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 495,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,067,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 473,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,517,000 after buying an additional 59,421 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 683.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 106,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 93,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 341,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,308,000 after purchasing an additional 41,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLIC stock opened at $26.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.22 and a 12-month high of $28.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.17.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $221.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.80 million. research analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 27th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 30.97%.

In other news, VP Deepak Sood sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 87,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,442,580. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian R. Bachman sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $61,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,984. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,900 shares of company stock valued at $639,000 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Monday, May 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.10.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and expendable tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wafer level bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

