Conduent Inc (CNDT) Position Lifted by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its position in Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,981 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Conduent were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNDT. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Conduent by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 7,316 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Conduent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Conduent by 76.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,822,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,038 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Conduent by 0.9% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 9,328,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,878,000 after acquiring an additional 78,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Conduent in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,461,000. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CNDT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Conduent from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Conduent in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Conduent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

Conduent opened at $18.15 on Friday, according to MarketBeat . The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35 and a beta of -0.68. Conduent Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.95 and a fifty-two week high of $21.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Conduent had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Conduent Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Industries and Public Sector. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

