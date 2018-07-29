Comparing Wipro (WIT) & RealNetworks (RNWK)

Wipro (NYSE: WIT) and RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.4% of Wipro shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.7% of RealNetworks shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Wipro shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.9% of RealNetworks shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Wipro has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RealNetworks has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Wipro and RealNetworks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wipro $8.37 billion 2.74 $1.23 billion $0.26 19.58 RealNetworks $78.72 million 1.73 -$16.30 million N/A N/A

Wipro has higher revenue and earnings than RealNetworks.

Dividends

Wipro pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. RealNetworks does not pay a dividend. Wipro pays out 11.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Wipro and RealNetworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wipro 14.66% 15.89% 10.35% RealNetworks -11.87% -21.20% -14.36%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Wipro and RealNetworks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wipro 4 3 0 0 1.43 RealNetworks 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Wipro beats RealNetworks on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises. This segment serves customers in various industry verticals comprising banking, financial services, and insurance; healthcare and life sciences; consumer business units; energy, natural resources, and utilities; manufacturing and technology; and communications. Its IT Products segment distributes third-party IT products comprising enterprise platforms, networking solutions, software products, data storage, contact center infrastructure, enterprise security, IT optimization technologies, video solutions, and end-user computing solutions. This segment sells its products through direct sales force to enterprises in various industries, including government, defense, IT and IT-enabled services, telecommunications, manufacturing, utilities, education, and financial services. The company also operates crowdsourcing marketplace, which connects various designers, developers, and data scientists with customers via online computer programming competitions hosted on its platform. Wipro Limited has a collaboration with Red Hat, Inc. to set up a cloud application factory that offers developers and IT teams a methodology for application modernization across public, private, and hybrid clouds. The company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Bengaluru, India.

RealNetworks Company Profile

RealNetworks, Inc. provides network-delivered digital media applications and services to manage, play, and share digital media. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player software, which enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the Web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content. This segment also licenses its technology to electronic equipment, microchip, and integrated circuit manufacturers. The company's Mobile Services segment provides digital media services to mobile and online service providers as software as a service offerings, which include RealTimes, a photo and video sharing platform, offers to wireless carriers for integration in their hosted cloud solutions; Kontxt, a text message management, anti-spam, and classification product; ringback tone that enables callers to hear subscriber-selected music or messages instead of the traditional electronic ringing; intercarrier messaging services; and business intelligence, and subscriber management and billing for the carriers. Its Games segment develops, publishes, and distributes casual games, including time-management, board, card, puzzle, word, and hidden-object games. It offers its casual games through mobile devices, digital downloads, and subscription play. The company also develops and markets software products and services that enable the creation, distribution, and consumption of digital media, including audio and video. The company provides its products and services through direct and indirect channels comprising public relations, trade shows, events, and speaking opportunities; online channels; third party distribution partners; and third-party distribution channels, such as application storefronts, search engines, online portals, and content publishers. RealNetworks, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

