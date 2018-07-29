Comparing Virtusa (VRTU) and Evolving Systems (EVOL)

Virtusa (NASDAQ: VRTU) and Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Virtusa has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evolving Systems has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

84.8% of Virtusa shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.6% of Evolving Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of Virtusa shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of Evolving Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Virtusa and Evolving Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virtusa 0.12% 5.94% 3.22% Evolving Systems 6.52% 8.27% 5.12%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Virtusa and Evolving Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virtusa $1.02 billion 1.55 $1.25 million $0.89 59.80 Evolving Systems $28.81 million 1.11 $2.51 million N/A N/A

Evolving Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Virtusa.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Virtusa and Evolving Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virtusa 0 2 4 1 2.86 Evolving Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Virtusa presently has a consensus target price of $58.71, suggesting a potential upside of 10.32%. Given Virtusa’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Virtusa is more favorable than Evolving Systems.

Summary

Virtusa beats Evolving Systems on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Virtusa

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services. It also provides technology implementation services, such as application development, software product engineering, CRM and SAP implementation, content management, enterprise mobility, cloud computing, and social media solutions; systems consolidation and rationalization, technology migration and porting, and legacy application Web-enablement; data management, business intelligence, reporting and decision support, master data management, data integration, and big data analytics; and software quality assurance and managed testing services. In addition, the company offers application outsourcing services comprising application maintenance and support, applications enhancement, and cloud-environment management and support; managed infrastructure, and remote application monitoring and support services; and IT efficiency improvement services. Further, it offers digital engineering and operational excellence services-based, and transformational solutions. The company provides its services to communications and technology; banking, financial services, and insurance; and media and information industries. The company was formerly known as eRunway, Inc. and changed its name to Virtusa Corporation in April 2002. Virtusa Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Southborough, Massachusetts.

About Evolving Systems

Evolving Systems, Inc. provides real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers acquisition and activation solutions, including Smart Dealer, a tool set that enables SIM retailers to sell SIM cards; and Dynamic SIM Allocation, a SIM Activation solution. Its acquisition and activation solutions also comprise Tertio Service Activation solution used to activate a new subscriber or to add a new service to an existing subscriber; and Number Inventory and Management solution, an automated solution that enables operators to manage their telephone numbers and other communication identifiers. In addition, the company offers analytics and value management solutions comprising the Profiling Engine, a rules-driven flexible aggregator, which supports static and ongoing dynamic profiling of subscribers; Campaign Engine that is used to configure and deliver marketing campaigns and offers to subscribers; and Campaign Module, which provides predefined templates for specific types of real-time mobile marketing tactics. Further, it provides Social Media Integration solution, which enables carriers to expand their engagement with subscribers; and App Promotion solution, which engages subscribers when they are first configuring new services or when they are upgrading to mobile devices with new capabilities. Additionally, the company offers Customer Retention and Loyalty solution; Real-time Lifecycle Marketing solution innovate, execute, and manage interactive campaigns that engage consumers in real time; and Mobile Data Enablement solution, which provides a data consumption and policy management solution. It also provides marketing, IT, and managed services, as well as customer value management and engagement solutions. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

