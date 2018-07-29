Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (CBD) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.11

Media headlines about Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao earned a coverage optimism score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 48.0603357520264 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

CBD stock opened at $22.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.72. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao has a 12 month low of $18.36 and a 12 month high of $25.90.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 4.27%. equities research analysts predict that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on CBD shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

About Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates through two segments, Food Retail; and Cash and Carry.

