Compagnie de Saint Gobain (SGO) PT Set at €39.50 by UBS Group

Compagnie de Saint Gobain (EPA:SGO) has been assigned a €39.50 ($46.47) price target by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report issued on Friday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 14.34% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank set a €58.50 ($68.82) price target on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €50.00 ($58.82).

Shares of SGO opened at €46.11 ($54.25) on Friday. Compagnie de Saint Gobain has a fifty-two week low of €42.05 ($49.47) and a fifty-two week high of €52.40 ($61.65).

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through Innovative Materials Sector, Construction Products Sector, and Building Distribution Sector segments. The Innovative Materials Sector segment provides flat glass products, such as float glass, as well as laminated, patterned, silvered, lacquered, and coated glass; and a range of products for the building industry, including reinforced thermal insulation and acoustic protection glass, solar control glass, decorative, safety and fireproof glass, and active glass.

