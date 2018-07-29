Community Financial Services Group LLC Buys 1,530 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (VLO)

Community Financial Services Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Valero Energy comprises about 3.3% of Community Financial Services Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $9,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 29.9% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,664,000 after acquiring an additional 11,755 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 13.3% in the second quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 20,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 5.1% in the second quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 9,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 12.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 36,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 124,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. 77.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Stephen M. Waters sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.04, for a total transaction of $121,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph W. Gorder sold 85,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.23, for a total transaction of $10,364,316.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 524,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,629,262.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VLO opened at $116.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $64.22 and a twelve month high of $126.98.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $31.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.56 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 6th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VLO. Argus raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $122.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Scotia Howard Weill reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Howard Weil cut Valero Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.29.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities. It produces conventional and premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel fuels, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels, CARB diesel, other distillates, jet fuels, asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products.

