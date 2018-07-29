Commerzbank Reiterates “€68.00” Price Target for Kion Group (KGX)

Commerzbank set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on Kion Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Kion Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kion Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €74.47 ($87.61).

Kion Group stock opened at €56.68 ($66.68) on Thursday. Kion Group has a 12-month low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 12-month high of €81.82 ($96.26).

KION GROUP AG provides supply chain solutions worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and IC engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

