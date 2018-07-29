Comerica Incorporated to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of $1.83 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – B. Riley increased their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Comerica in a report released on Wednesday, July 25th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.83 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.82. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.93 EPS and Q1 2019 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CMA. Zacks Investment Research cut Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $99.00 target price on Comerica and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Comerica from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America set a $109.00 target price on Comerica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comerica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.72.

Shares of Comerica opened at $96.29 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Comerica has a 1-year low of $64.04 and a 1-year high of $102.66. The firm has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.38.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 27.28%. The business had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Comerica by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden increased its holdings in Comerica by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 6,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Comerica by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Comerica by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in Comerica by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 5,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.75%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Business Bank, the Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management, and loan syndication services to middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

